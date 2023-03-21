Catholic World News

Historic French church vandalized with Satanic and anarchist graffiti

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Église du Sacré-Coeur de Bordeaux was completed in 1884. The Archdiocese of Bordeaux said it “shares the strong emotions of the Catholic faithful and residents shocked by this act” of vandalism.

