Vatican ‘foreign minister’ visits Albania

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has completed a three-day visit to Albania.



The prelate met with Olta Xhacka, the nation’s Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, as well as with President Bajram Begam, who emphasized the important role that the Holy See plays in fostering peace in the western Balkan region.



The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim, 19% Orthodox, and 18% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

