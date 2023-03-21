Catholic World News

San Marino’s leaders meet with Pontiff

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 20, Pope Francis received Maria Luisa Berti and Manuel Ciavatta, the Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino. The Southern European nation of 35,000 (map) is 91% Catholic and is governed by two heads of state.



The Captains Regent also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Msgr. Miroslaw Wachowski, Undersecretary for Relations with States. Noting “the excellent existing relations between the Holy See and the Republic of San Marino,” the parties discussed “the conflict in Ukraine, relations with Europe, and migration, and the mutual wish to strengthen cooperation within the framework of multilateral diplomacy,” according to a Vatican statement.

