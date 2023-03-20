Catholic World News

Vatican envoy leaves Nicaragua

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Marcel Mbaye Diouf, who had been the Vatican’s top representative in Nicaragua, left the country on March 17, after the Ortega regime broke off diplomatic relations with the Holy See.



Msgr. Diouf traveled to Costa Rica. The Vatican embassy in Managua has been temporarily handed over to the care of the Italian government’s representative there.

