Latin Mass suppressed because theology changed: Cardinal Roche

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, told a BBC audience that the Vatican moved to restrict access to the traditional Latin Mass because “the theology of the Church has changed.”



Cardinal Roche said that whereas the traditional Mass emphasized the role of the priest as making the Eucharistic sacrifice, today the Church teaches that all the baptized participate in the offering.

