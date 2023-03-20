Catholic World News

Cardinals demand Vatican action against German bishops

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinals Gerhard Müller and Raymond Burke called for Vatican disciplinary action against the German bishops, in interviews with Raymond Arroyo on ETWN’s “The World Over” broadcast.



Reacting to the German bishops’ announcement that they would proceed with blessings for same-sex unions despite the Vatican’s clear disapproval, Cardinal Müller said: “There must be a trial and they must be sentenced and they must be removed from their office if they are not converting themselves and they are not accepting the Catholic doctrine.”



Cardinal Burke agreed: “Whether it’s a departure, heretical teaching and denial of one of the doctrines of the faith, or apostasy in the sense of simply walking away from Christ and from his teaching in the Church to embrace some other form of religion, these are crimes.” He added that “the Code of Canon Law provides the appropriate sanctions.”



Cardinal Müller remarked that it is “very sad that a majority of [German] bishops voted explicitly against the revealed doctrine, and the revealed faith of the Catholic Church and of all our Christian teaching.”

