Catholic World News

Caritas Georgia workers remain wary after ‘foreign agent’ legislation withdrawn

March 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The ruling party in the Caucasus nation (map) proposed legislation that would have required the Catholic charitable agency, as well as other organizations that receive significant foreign funding, to register with the government as “foreign agents.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!