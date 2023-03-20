Catholic World News

Pope hears confessions, launching this year’s ‘24 Hours for the Lord’

March 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 17, Pope Francis presided at a penitential service at Santa Maria delle Grazie a Via Trionfale, a church in Rome just outside of Vatican City, as part of the 10th annual 24 Hours for the Lord initiative (photographs, video).



In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the parable of the Pharisee and the publican. The Pontiff described the Sacrament of Reconciliation as “a festal encounter that heals the heart and leaves us with inner peace. Not a human tribunal to approach with dread, but a divine embrace in which to find consolation.”

