New app allows China to track religious worshippers

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: China’s new “Smart Religion” app, through which believers register for religious services, allows the government to track all personal information about worshippers.



The app is a product of the Beijing government’s new policy requiring advance registration for anyone attending a service in government-approved houses of worship.

