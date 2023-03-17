Catholic World News

Irish primate: St. Patrick reflects priorities of Pope Francis

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for St. Patrick’s Day, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, praised the saint as a model for all Christians.



The archbishop remarked that St. Patrick himself, who was once a slave, should help remind the world of “the cry of the poor, the cry of the migrant, the cry of the earth.. the cry of the trafficked, the cry of those who are being displaced due to war and violence.”

