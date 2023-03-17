Irish primate: St. Patrick reflects priorities of Pope Francis
March 17, 2023
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for St. Patrick’s Day, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, praised the saint as a model for all Christians.
The archbishop remarked that St. Patrick himself, who was once a slave, should help remind the world of “the cry of the poor, the cry of the migrant, the cry of the earth.. the cry of the trafficked, the cry of those who are being displaced due to war and violence.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!