Catholic World News

Pope urges religious to uphold ‘the primacy of God’s love’

March 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 17 with members of the Congregation of St. Joseph, and urged them to bear in mind constantly “the primacy of God’s love.”



The Pope contrasted that approach with a strictly disciplinary attitude. He said: “When you want to regulate everything, you cage the Holy Spirit. And there are many —religious, consecrated, priests and bishops —who have caged the Holy Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!