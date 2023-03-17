Catholic World News

Trial testimony: Pope sought quick exit from troubled London deal

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told Vatican officials to resolve a London real-estate deal, “and lose as little money as possible,” when he learned about problems with the deal, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra told a Vatican tribunal in March 16 testimony.



Archbishop Pena Parra, the sostituto or deputy Secretary of State, blamed a subordinate, Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, for signing contracts that eventually led to a €15 million loss for the Vatican without proper approval. Msgr. Perlasca has said that Pope Francis approved the contracts.



Neither Msgr. Perlasca nor Archbishop Pena Parra is a defendant in the current case. Archbishop Pena Parra became sostituto in October 2018, when the Vatican was already deeply involved in the London deal. His predecessor as sostituto, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, is the leading defendant.

