New papal decree for administration of Dicastery for Evangelization

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a decree giving Cardinal Luis Tagle, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, full legal authority over the 2nd section of the dicastery, which is responsible for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.



The decree implements the reforms of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, reforming the offices of the Roman Curia. That document split the dicastery into two sections. The 1st section, for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World, is also headed by a pro-prefect, Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella. Pope Francis himself serves as prefect, with authority over the two sections.



Because the 2nd section administers resources headed for the mission territories, the papal decree gives Cardinal Tagle and his successors the authority to control those resources.

