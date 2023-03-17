Catholic World News

Utah governor signs bill banning all abortion clinics

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The State of Utah has enacted legislation banning abortion clinics while permitting abortions to continue in hospitals. Currently, no hospitals in Utah perform abortions.



Utah had earlier passed legislation banning most abortions; a state court, however, blocked its enforcement.

