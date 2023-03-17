Catholic World News

Hesse’s leader discusses Ukraine, Synodal Way with Pontiff

March 17, 2023

Pope Francis received Boris Rhein, the Minister-President of the German state of Hesse, in a March 16 audience.

“It was a great honor for me to visit Pope Francis,” Rhein tweeted. “It was a moving conversation: we talked about the events in Ukraine, about the importance of religion in the time of crisis: it can help us to find hope and support.”

Rhein, a Catholic layman, told the Archdiocese of Cologne’s Domradio that he also discussed Germany’s Synodal Way with the Pope. He called for greater communication between the Vatican and the Church in Germany in order to avoid conflict.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!