Vatican newspaper draws attention to Malawi, ‘a devastated country’

March 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its March 16 edition to the devastation wrought in Malawi by Cyclone Freddy, for which Pope Francis had prayed the previous day.



L’Osservatore Romano highlighted comments made by Lazarus Chakwera, the southeastern African nation’s president, linking the increasing frequency of cyclones there to climate change. The newspaper also highlighted the danger of cholera there.

