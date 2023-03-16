Catholic World News

Texas judge hears arguments in key abortion-pill case

March 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court in Texas heard arguments on March 16 in a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.



Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said that he would issue a ruling soon on the challenge, brought by pro-life groups. The plaintiffs argue that the FDA approved the pill in 2020 without adequate investigation of potential dangers.



Chuck Donovan of the Charlotte Lozier Institute said that the use of the abortion pill has far greater medical risks to the mother than surgical abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!