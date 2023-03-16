Catholic World News

Pope welcomes Taiwanese Buddhists to ‘culture of encounter’

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a March 16 address to representatives of Humanistic Buddhism from Taiwan, Pope Francis praised “the culture of encounter, in which we take the risk of opening ourselves to others, trusting that we will discover in them friends and brothers and sisters, and in the process learn and discover more about ourselves.”

