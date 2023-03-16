Catholic World News

Facing hundreds of abuse claims, Albany diocese declares bankruptcy

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “To date, the Diocese has been named in more than 400 CVA [Child Victims Act] lawsuits which were filed between Aug. 15, 2019, and Aug. 14, 2021,” Bishop Edward Scharfenberger said in a letter to the faithful. “I understand this filing causes uncertainty, but as a Church and a community of faith, we must recognize that Victim/Survivors are our sons and daughters, and our brothers and sisters, and all of us, without exception, must work together to find ways to help them.”

