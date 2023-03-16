Catholic World News

Another pope can take up priestly celibacy issue, says Francis

March 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: “I don’t feel ready to reconsider it yet, but obviously it’s a matter of discipline, which has nothing to do with dogma,” the Pope said in one of a recent flurry of interviews. “Today it’s the case and tomorrow it may no longer be.”



“We’ll see that the time will come when a pope, perhaps, will revisit it,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!