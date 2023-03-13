Catholic World News

In new interview, Pope Francis discusses revising priestly celibacy

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In one of a flurry of recent interviews, Pope Francis said that “there is no contradiction for a priest to marry. Celibacy in the Western Church is a temporary prescription: I do not know if it is settled in one way or another, but it is temporary in this sense.”



Asked whether the discipline of clerical celibacy could be reviewed, the Pope said, “Yes, yes. In fact, everyone in the Eastern Church is married. Or those who want to. There they make a choice. Before ordination there is the choice to marry or to be celibate.”



At the same time, the Pontiff said that he did not think that the ordination of married men to the priesthood would lead to a rise in priestly vocations.

