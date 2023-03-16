Catholic World News

Pope: Design of sacred architecture must flow from Church’s liturgy

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language message on the occasion of the 26th public session of the Pontifical Academies, Pope Francis called for “adequate spaces in which the Christian community can worthily celebrate the holy liturgy according to the teachings of the Second Vatican Council.”



The Pontiff conferred a gold medal on Studio OPPS for its renovation of the chapel of the Foundation of Sts. Francis of Assisi and Catherine of Siena in Rome, and a silver medal on Federica Frino for her design of a new church in Pontedera, Italy.

