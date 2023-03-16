Catholic World News

‘A country in ruins’: Vatican newspaper notes 12th anniversary of Syrian civil war

March 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 15—the 12th anniversary of the beginning of the Syrian civil war—L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the profound suffering there.



The newspaper highlighted the recent earthquake, the recruitment of child soldiers, a high inflation rate and a 90% poverty rate, widespread hunger and lack of electricity, and the effects of Covid and cholera epidemics.

