Sri Lanka: cardinal urges lawmakers to resign

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has challenged the members of Sri Lanka’s parliament to resign, saying that their refusal to provide funding for local elections—as ordered by the nation’s top court—“undermines the foundations of democracy.”

