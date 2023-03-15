Catholic World News

All Christians must be evangelists, Pope tells audience

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular Wednesday audience on March 15, Pope Francis stressed that all Christians—not only priests and religious—have a duty to evangelize.



Citing the Vatican II document Apostolicam Actuositatem, the Pope said that “the Christian vocation by its very nature is also a vocation to the apostolate.”

