Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal refuses to dismiss lawsuit by former auditor

March 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In a setback for Vatican prosecutors and the Secretariat of State, a tribunal has refused to dismiss a lawsuit by the Vatican’s former auditor, Libero Milone, and his deputy, who have charged that they were wrongfully dismissed.



Milone has said that he was forced out by Vatican officials including Cardinal Angelo Becciu—the chief defendant in the current financial-mismanagement trial—after he uncovered evidence of financial corruption. He himself faces criminal charges brought by the Vatican prosecutor, which he says were revived in retaliation when he filed his lawsuit.



In refusing to dismiss the case, the Vatican court found that Milone had presented sufficient evidence to warrant a full hearing of the case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!