Americans mostly favorable to Christian, Jewish faiths, poll shows

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The American public has mostly favorable attitudes toward Catholics, Protestants, and Jews, a new Pew Research survey shows. Public attitudes toward Muslims and Mormons are generally less favorable.

