Vatican seeking ceasefire in Ukraine, Cardinal Parolin reports

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican diplomats are “trying to use all our creativity” to bring peace to Ukraine, Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters, adding that “the first step should be a ceasefire.”



The Vatican Secretary of State said that Pope Francis is still hoping to visit both Kiev and Moscow, “because he believes that a service to peace can only be done if he manages to meet the two presidents.”



During the same March 14 exchange with journalists, Cardinal Parolin also commented on the Vatican’s secret deal with China, saying that “both sides want to continue.” He said that the Vatican’s goal is “that Catholics can be Catholics with a link to the universal Church.”



Commenting on the German bishops’ decision to bless same-sex unions, the cardinal said: “A local, particular Church cannot make a decision like that, which involves the discipline of the universal Church.”

