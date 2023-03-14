Catholic World News

Michigan legislature repeals 1931 criminal abortion ban

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In November, Michigan voters passed Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, by a 57%-43% margin. The state constitution there now recognizes an unlimited right to abortion, including abortions for minors and late-term abortions; the amendment extends to “all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.”



The Michigan legislature has now formally repealed a 1931 law defending the lives of unborn children. The repeal passed by relatively narrow margins of 58-50 in the state house and 20-18 in the state senate.

