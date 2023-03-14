Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan defends the unborn, large families, police; criticizes dissent from Church teaching

March 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York writes in an op-ed that “society and the Church are falling short” of the noble ideal of inclusion “by accepting one dominant cultural narrative that presumes to define those who are ‘excluded.’”



Absent from this narrative, he writes, are “moms and dads in lifelong, life-giving marriage, cherishing a large number of children”; “fragile unborn babies”; “parents, especially struggling ones, who must pay constantly increasing taxes to support monopoly government schools”; and “immigrants who came to this country eager to work in the belief that America was a sanctuary but who can’t get a labor permit.”



Also marginalized, said Cardinal Dolan, are “cops who face danger daily, who see their colleagues killed and wounded, their resources shrinking, and the criminals they apprehend released in an hour”; “elderly people who are scared to take the bus or subway, or to walk down the block for milk and bread”; and “parents who worked two jobs and saved for decades to send their children to college, and struggled to pay back the loans they had to take, only to see their neighbors with weekend homes have their loans forgiven.”



Within the Church, those who are marginalized include “a gay person trying his best, with God’s grace, to live according to biblical teaching, who hears Church leaders call that morality unjust and oppressive,” as well as “folks who want only inspiration, encouragement and clear teaching from their pastors and religious leaders, but who instead must listen to dissent every Sabbath.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!