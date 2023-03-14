Catholic World News

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar pays tribute to papal efforts to build bridges, promote peace

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb of Al-Azhar (Egypt), considered by some Sunni Muslims to be the highest Muslim theological authority, paid tribute to Pope Francis on the tenth anniversary of his election. The two signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019.



The 77-year-old Grand Imam, who assumed office in 2010, wrote, “I proudly appreciate your illustrious journey over the past ten years, during which you have sought to build bridges of love and fraternity among all human beings, and your tireless efforts to promote the values of human fraternity and to establish dialogue among the followers of religions as a basis for achieving the peace for which we all yearn.”



“Our world today is full of challenges, conflicts and difficulties on all moral, economic and social levels, which increases the suffering of many people; therefore, the responsibility of leaders and a consistent emblematic figure like yourself to alleviate the suffering of people and the oppressed becomes great,” he added.



“I pray to God to bless your efforts in the pursuit of peace and to help us, together with you and all people of goodwill, to fulfil our religious and moral duty to promote peace and consolidate mutual knowledge and solidarity.”

