Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew praises Pope’s priorities and prudence

March 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, said in a letter to Pope Francis that “over these ten years, our friendship and collaboration, especially in the ministry of bringing comfort and peace to all God’s people, and in the mandate to promote care and healing for all God’s Creation, have brought us closer together in our common conviction and commitment to see the face and welcome the presence of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the least of our suffering brothers and sisters.”



“Dear Brother Francis, we appreciate the priorities of your leadership, applaud the prudence of your actions and admire the progress of your mandate,” added the 83-year-old Ecumenical Patriarch, who was installed in 1991.

