Moscow Patriarch appeals to Pope to help stop eviction of monks from Ukraine

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill of Moscow made his appeal after the Ukrainian government ordered the eviction of monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) from Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

