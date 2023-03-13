Catholic World News

Polish bishops: New allegation that JPII covered up sex abuse based on reports from Communist secret police

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Poland’s bishops responded to a report that Pope St. John Paul II concealed abuse evidence while he was Archbishop of Krakow,

