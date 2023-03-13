Catholic World News

Catholic parish burglarized in Connecticut; hate speech painted on floor and wall

March 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The attack on Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ledyard, CT, is one of over 249 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

