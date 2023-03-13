Catholic World News

Chile sees another arson attack on a church

March 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: A Mapuche guerilla group claimed responsibility for an armed arson attack on a church in the village of California in Araucanía Region (map).

