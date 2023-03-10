Catholic World News

French leaders move to enshrine abortion in constitution

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron has redoubled his support for a move to “change our constitution to enshrine the freedom of women to have recourse to abortion.”



French lawmakers have approved the measure, but the two houses of parliament passed different amendments, leaving final approval uncertain.

