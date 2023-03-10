Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper calls for ‘a more humane politics’

March 10, 2023

In an unsigned front-page editorial displayed prominently in its March 9 edition, the Vatican newspaper called for “a more humane politics.”

L’Osservatore Romano cited remarks made by Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, who welcomed increased humanitarian aid to Syria and the easing of sanctions against the nation in the wake of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The Vatican newspaper asked, “What if the ‘Syrian model’ were applied in the whole world? That is, if politics became more humane? How many conflicts could end, how many lives would be saved, how many countries could live and develop in peace?”

