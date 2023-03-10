Catholic World News

Abortion pill fight engulfs Walgreens

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In February, the attorneys general of 20 states warned CVS and Walgreens that “federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion.” In response, Walgreens agreed not to sell the abortion pill by mail in those states.



In response to Walgreens’ decision, California Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled a $54-million contract with Walgreens—even though Walgreens is still mailing abortion pills to residents of California and 29 other states. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and six US senators have criticized Walgreens as well.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

