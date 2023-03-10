Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Welcome migrants for who they are, more than for what they can contribute

March 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On March 9, Pope Francis received participants in Cattedra dell’accoglienza (chair of welcome), an event held at Fraterna Domus, a retreat center in Sacrofano, Italy.



In his Italian-language address, the Pope drew attention to two passages in his 2020 encyclical letter Fratelli tutti and said, “In the Old Testament, I have always been struck by the recurrence—in the prophets, in the historical books—of the three people to whom special attention must be paid: the widow, the orphan and the migrant.”



The Pontiff had earlier sent a message to the event, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, had called for safe, regulated migration in remarks to journalists there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!