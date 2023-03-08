Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin calls for safe, regulated migration

March 08, 2023

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has called for safe, regulated international migration.

The prelate spoke to journalists during the Cattedra dell’accoglienza (chair of welcome), an event held at Fraterna Domus, a retreat center in Sacrofano, Italy, where Pope Francis previously preached on migration.

A papal message for the event, signed by Cardinal Parolin, likewise called for “a renewed commitment to fostering a spirit of welcome and solidarity, promoting peace and fraternity among peoples.” The Pontiff described “the presence of so many migrant brothers and sisters as an opportunity for human growth, for encounter and for dialogue between cultures and religions.”

Cardinal Parolin made his remarks in the wake of the Calabria migrant boat disaster, a tragedy that has evoked continued Vatican reactions. L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its March 7 edition to the Italian president’s remarks on the tragedy.

