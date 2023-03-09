Catholic World News

Volatile political climate keeping Pope for visit to Argentine homeland?

March 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis nears the 10th anniversary of his election, Catholics in his homeland of Argentina are anxious for a papal visit. But Church officials suggest that the political climate of the country does not favor a papal visit.



Guillermo Marco, who was a spokesman for then-Cardinal Bergoglio when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, said: “He knows if he comes here they will tear him to pieces.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

