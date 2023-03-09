Catholic World News

Vatican opens prosecutors of museum vandals

March 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican prosecutors have opened the presentation of their case against three vandals who damaged the famous statute of Laocoön in the Vatican Museums last August.



The three culprits, who said they were trying to raise awareness of climate change, could face prison terms of up to three years if convicted by the Vatican tribunal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!