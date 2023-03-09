Hong Kong’s bishop to visit Beijing
March 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Chow of Hong Kong will visit Beijing in April, making the first such visit to the mainland capital since Hong Kong—formerly a British colony—came under Chinese rule in 1997.
The Hong Kong diocese announced that Bishop Chow was responding to the invitation extended by Beijing’s Bishop Joseph Li Shan.
Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was Bishop of Hong Kong from 1996 until his retirement in 2009, was and is an outspoken critic of Beijing, not welcome on the mainland.
