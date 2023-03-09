Catholic World News
German synodal way considers same-sex blessings, ordination of the transgendered
March 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: At the March 9-11 synodal way assembly, participants will consider same-sex blessings (“Blessing ceremonies for couples who love each other”) and “Dealing with gender diversity.”
The latter document that states that “all ordained ministries and pastoral vocations in the Church should be open to the intersex and transgender baptized and confirmed who sense a calling for themselves.”
