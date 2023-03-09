Catholic World News

US prelates urge Catholics to ‘intensify’ prayers for Ukraine

March 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington and Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak led an ecumenical prayer service for peace on March 7.



“Ukraine has a basic attitude,” said Archbishop Gudziak. “Don’t talk too much. Don’t look around to see what other people are doing. Just do what you’re supposed to do. Fulfill your vocation. And we appeal to all people of goodwill to do the same. Pray, and keep informed, and help in whatever way you can.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!