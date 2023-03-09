Catholic World News

Pope Francis meets with two Nigerian girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram

March 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On March 8, Pope Francis received two Nigerian women who suffered terribly at the hands of the Islamist militiant organization Boko Haram. One was held in captivity for nine years; she saw her father beheaded and her brother dismembered with a machete.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!