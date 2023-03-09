Catholic World News

Pope thanks women, condemns violence against women

March 09, 2023

On March 8 (International Women’s Day), Pope Francis tweeted:

Let us #PrayTogether so that #women, every woman, may be respected, protected and esteemed. Violence against women and mothers is violence against God himself, who from a woman, from a mother, took on our human condition.

At his general audience—in words not included in the Vatican’s official English translation—the Pope said:

On International Women’s Day, I think of all women: I thank them for their commitment to constructing a more humane society, through their capacity to grasp reality with a creative gaze and a tender heart. This is a privilege only of women! A particular blessing for all the women present in the square. And a round of applause for women! They deserve it!

