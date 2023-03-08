Belarus demands rent for churches
March 08, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The government of Belarus is requiring churches to pay rent for their buildings.
Church sources in Belarus told Forum18 that they were warned their buildings could be confiscated if they did not pay rent. They were promised that at some indefinite point in the future, they could again occupy the churches without payment.
In many cases, the churches—which the government now claims as public property—were seized from the congregations that now worship in them.
