Parliament votes to make silent prayer illegal at abortion clinics

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The British House of Commons has approved a bill that would make it illegal to pray, even silently, within 150 meters (492 feet) of an abortion clinic.



The legislation creates a buffer zone around abortion clinics, within which any effort to harass or intimidate people approaching the clinic will be punishable by law. Lawmakers voted down an amendment that would have excluded prayer from the broad definition of actions that could be judged as intimidation.

